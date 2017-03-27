Higher Education Department of Andhra Pradesh Appoints Prof. K Muzaffer Ali as VC of Urdu university In Kurnool

Education | | Updated: March 27, 2017 14:19 IST
Prof. K Muzaffer Ali Appointed As VC Of Urdu University In Kurnool

Hyderabad:  Prof. K Muzaffer Ali Shahmiri, Professor and Head, Department of Urdu, School of Humanities, University of Hyderabad (UoH), has been appointed as the founding Vice Chancellor of Dr. Moulvi Abdul Haq Urdu University, Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh. The appointment has been notified by the Higher Education Department of Andhra Pradesh government for a period of four years, UoH said in a statement.
Ali studied at Vemana zilla parishad high school, Kadiri, Anantapur and graduated in History, Philosophy and Urdu. He completed his post-graduation in Urdu from Sri Venkateswara University, Tirupati and got his Ph.D in 1989.
His areas of work include poetics; classical Urdu literature; Urdu drama; modern prose & poetry; modern and postmodern criticism; genres of Urdu literature; metaphorical studies in Urdu literature & Quran, it was stated.


