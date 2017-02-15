High Court Seeks Government Of Delhi Reply On Plea Against Clubbing Of CWSN With EWS

The clubbing of children with special needs with those from poor and disadvantaged groups by many private schools here has been challenged by an autistic boy, leading the Delhi High Court to seek the responses of the Lieutenant Governor and the AAP government on the issue. Justice V K Rao was hearing a plea moved on behalf of a autistic boy seeking directions to the Directorate of Education (DoE) of Delhi government to earmark separate quota for children with special needs (CWSN) out of the 25 per cent seats reserved for economically weaker section (EWS) and disadvantageous group (DG).The court issued notice to the LG's office and DoE and sought their replies by February 28, the next date of hearing.The plea, filed through advocate R K Kapoor, has challenged DoE's January 9 circular laying down the guidelines for admission of EWS/DG category at entry level classes in private unaided recognised schools of Delhi for the academic session 2017-2018.The petition claims that the circular "arbitrarily" clubs CWSN category with EWS and DG categories.In another matter alleging lack of special educators in government schools, the same bench directed the Delhi government and South Delhi Municipal Corporation to place on record within six weeks the details of children with disabilities in schools run by them and the nature of their disabilty.The direction of the court came on a woman's plea, filed through advocate Ashok Agarwal, claiming that the schools where her two sons study do not have any special educators. Her sons fall under the CWSN category. The court listed the matter for hearing on July 15.