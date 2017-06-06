HEERA To Replace UGC, AICTE As A Single Higher Education Regulator The HRD Ministry has proposed for Higher Education Empowerment Regulation Agency (HEERA), which will replace UGC and AICTE.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT HEERA To Replace UGC, AICTE As A Single Higher Education Regulator New Delhi: In an attempt to bring in a single higher education regulator, the HRD Ministry has proposed for Higher Education Empowerment Regulation Agency (HEERA). HEERA will replace University Grants Commission (UGC) and All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE) soon, if implemented as per the proposal. With an aim of removing overlaps in jurisdiction, HEERA is also proposed to curb irrelevant regulatory provisions. HEERA will regulate technical and non-technical institutions.



'The University Grants Commission (UGC) and All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE) are soon going to be a thing of the past with the government planning to replace them with a single higher education regulator,' says the PTI report.



The detailed blueprint of HEERA and its legislation is still being worked. "Both Niti Aayog and HRD Ministry officials are working on the plan. It was felt that multiple regulatory bodies led to excessive and restrictive regulation and hence contributed to lack of institutional autonomy," a source said to PTI.



This is not the first-of-its-kind decision taken by the government. The plan to frame and implement a single regulator for higher education sector of the country has been a discussion in the past at many occasions. Various committees in the past have recommended setting up a single body for regulating institutes.



(With Inputs From PTI)



Click here for more



In an attempt to bring in a single higher education regulator, the HRD Ministry has proposed for Higher Education Empowerment Regulation Agency (HEERA). HEERA will replace University Grants Commission (UGC) and All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE) soon, if implemented as per the proposal. With an aim of removing overlaps in jurisdiction, HEERA is also proposed to curb irrelevant regulatory provisions. HEERA will regulate technical and non-technical institutions.'The University Grants Commission (UGC) and All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE) are soon going to be a thing of the past with the government planning to replace them with a single higher education regulator,' says the PTI report.The detailed blueprint of HEERA and its legislation is still being worked. "Both Niti Aayog and HRD Ministry officials are working on the plan. It was felt that multiple regulatory bodies led to excessive and restrictive regulation and hence contributed to lack of institutional autonomy," a source said to PTI.This is not the first-of-its-kind decision taken by the government. The plan to frame and implement a single regulator for higher education sector of the country has been a discussion in the past at many occasions. Various committees in the past have recommended setting up a single body for regulating institutes.(With Inputs From PTI)Click here for more Education News