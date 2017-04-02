HDFC School Plans To Open Branches In Pune, Bengaluru

Gurugram: The HDFC School plans to open branches in Pune and Bengaluru as it added a senior wing to its maiden campus here in the national capital region. The school, part of the diversified HDFC group, currently offers classes till fifth standard at the Gurugram campus, and higher classes will commence from the new session beginning June. "Education is for life and not just for examinations. We don't want our children to become rote learners. Rather, we want them to focus on developing creative skills keeping pace with the changing times," The HDFC School Principal Anita Makkar told PTI.
Admissions have commenced for classes from pre-nursery to eighth standard.
Elaborating on the school's approach towards education, Makkar said the vision is to value every child's learning styles.
"A lot of effort must go into differentiated learning. For example, if a child can learn a project by doing experiments, another can do it just by looking at it. So, everybody has different learning styles and our teachers are trained to adapt to those," she said.
HDFC Chairman Deepak Parekh, who inaugurated the senior wing of the school on Saturday, said the school would focus on ensuring all-round development of students.
"We are delighted to launch the senior wing of the school. Since its inception, it has striven to ensure that each student receives the highest quality of academic guidance for an enriched all-round development and will continue to do so," he said.
The HDFC School plans to inaugurate a branch at Pune in June this year and another one in due course at Bengaluru. The school here also gives admission to children with special needs.
"We did not want to exclude them (children with special needs)... We have special instructors and counsellors to take care of such students and empower them," Makkar said.
On whether the government should regulate fees in private schools, Makkar said she believes in self regulation and that some autonomy should be given to private schools as they provide different facilities.
