HBSE 10th Result 2017 Likely To Be Announced Today, Know How To Check Online

Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE) may announce the Class 10 results today. Students awaiting the result, can expect their result today. According to a board official, Haryana Board of School Education will release the class 10 results by 4:00 pm in the evening today (20 May 2017). However in case of delay, students should not panic and wait for the official announcement. The result will be made available at the official web portal of the Board at bseh.org.in.The Board had announced Class 12th result two days before and keeping the trend alive, girls scored better than boys. The overall pass percentage is 64.5.According to PTI, a total of 73.44 per cent girl students qualified for higher education as compared to 57.58 per cent boys, a spokesman of the Board said.The board also said that, a total of 2,10,867 students took the class 12th examination, out of which 1,36,008 cleared it. As many as 42,245 students have received compartment and 30,966 failed.Immediately after the declaration of the Class 10 result, admission to intermediate courses will begin. Students should therefore keep an eye on the admission related updates.