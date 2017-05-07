Chaudhary Bansi Lal University To Drop 15 Regular Holidays Under the University Grants Commission (UGC) guidelines classes should be held for at least 90 days in each semester and the Chaudhary Bansi Lal University is following this rule, the spokesman said.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT Chaudhary Bansi Lal University To Drop 15 Regular Holidays Chandigarh: Chaudhary Bansi Lal University in Bhiwani has decided to drop 15 regular holidays, including those on the birth or death anniversaries of eminent persons, from its list from this academic session. A decision to this effect was taken by the Executive Council of the university at its 11th meeting held today, a university spokesman said.



"This decision would benefit the students," he said.



Under the University Grants Commission (UGC) guidelines classes should be held for at least 90 days in each semester and the Chaudhary Bansi Lal University is following this rule, the spokesman said.



Vice Chancellor Prof S K Gakhar said, keeping in view the interests of the students, the anniversaries of great personalities would be celebrated as festivals which would enable the students to understand and follow their teachings.



