Haryana To Set Up University Named After Guru Gobind Singh, Says Chief Minister

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar today said that a university would be set up in the northern part of the state and named after Guru Gobind Singh, the tenth Sikh guru. Besides, a great memorial, an arts school and Sikh museum would also be established at Lohgarh in Yamunanagar district in the memory of Sikh warrior Baba Banda Singh Bahadur.Making these announcements at a function organised to mark the 350th Prakashotsav of Guru Gobind Singh here, he said various functions would be organised at the state and district level by the Sikh community and other organisations to mark the Prakashotsav.The series of programmes would conclude with a state- level function to be held in Sirsa district on September 17 this year, he said.Later, redressing the grievances of people at the 'Janta Darbar', the Chief Minister warned the officers concerned, saying any kind of negligence "would not be tolerated" in case of encroachment."If any influential person is indulged in encroachment, action should be initiated against him," he said.