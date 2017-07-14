Haryana To Introduce Urdu In 4 Government Colleges In Nuh District The Haryana government has decided to introduce 'Urdu' as a subject at the under-graduate (UG) level in four government colleges in the Nuh district from academic session 2017-18, which commences from August.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT Haryana To Introduce Urdu In 4 Government Colleges In Nuh District Chandigarh: The Haryana government has decided to introduce 'Urdu' as a subject at the under-graduate (UG) level in four government colleges in the Nuh district from academic session 2017-18, which commences from August. Stating this here today, a spokesman of the Higher Education Department said the colleges where 'Urdu' would be introduced as a subject were the Government College for Women, Salaheri, Government College for Women, Punhana, Government College, Nagina and Government College, Tauru.



Apart from this, it has also been decided to introduce 'Anthropology' as an elective subject in the Government College, Panchkula with an intake capacity of 60 seats from academic session 2017-18, he added.



Also, a decision has been taken to introduce new courses of BSc Medical and BSc Non-Medical in the Government College, Tohana (Fatehabad) with an intake capacity of 20 seats each from academic session 2017-18.



