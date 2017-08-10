Haryana, Switzerland Agree To Explore Possibilities In Hotel Management Studies Haryana and Switzerland have agreed to explore the possibilities of signing an MoU to impart training to students in hotel management so that they can get jobs in the hospitality industry.

Haryana and Switzerland have agreed to explore the possibilities of signing an MoU to impart training to students in hotel management so that they can get jobs in the hospitality industry. A five-member delegation from Switzerland led by Deputy Minister for Economic Affairs and Labour, Bruno Sauter, called on Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar here today. The delegation also evinced keen interest in cooperating with Haryana in fields of Information Technology (IT), Education, Agriculture, Financial Services and Sports. Study centres in Haryana and Switzerland imparting specialised courses should be promoted, an official release quoted Khattar as saying.



The chief minister said that the Institute of Hotel Management in Panipat is among the best institutes of the country with a good placement record.



Sauter said once the MoU is signed, students from Haryana can easily get admissions in various specialised six months to one year courses in hotel management in reputed universities of Switzerland, the release said.



Those students who intend to pursue hotel management courses, but are unable to come to Switzerland, online arrangements will be made for them, he pointed out. Apart from this, the Swiss faculty would also visit institutes in Haryana to deliver special lectures, Sauter said.



Switzerland, which is relatively a smaller country having population of eight million people, is well known for tourism industry and its specialisation in the fields of IT, education, financial services and milk production, he said. Sauter also described Haryana as a favorite tourist destination.



