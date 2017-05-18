Haryana HBSE Class 12 Results 2017 Expected Today, Check At Bseh.org.in Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE) is all set to announce the Class 12 results today.

Share EMAIL PRINT HBSE Class 12 Result 2017 To Be Announced Today New Delhi: Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE) is all set to announce the Class 12 results today. According to a board official, the class 12 results will be released by the board chairman from the headquarters of the board at Bhiwani. It was also confirmed that the Board will announce the result at 10 am. The result, after formal declaration, will be available for students to download. Students can check the HBSE 12th result at the official website of the Board at bseh.org.in.



After result declaration, candidates can start applying for admission to various undergraduate programs. Candidates can also opt to change their stream as well. Candidates should immediately start planning for their career ahead with the marks obtained. Application form for admission to various undergraduate courses must be submitted within the deadline.



Those candidates who wish to apply for re-verification or revaluation can also submit their applications. The Board will issue notification as soon as the result is out. Candidates should therefore wait for the official update in this regard.



After checking the result, candidates should download a copy of it and save it. The saved copy of the result can be used as a reference only till official certificates are issued.



