Haryana Government To Take Central University Matter With Centre: Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar yesterday said his government will urge the Centre to establish a campus of Central University of Haryana in Mahendragarh district at Panipat. Khattar, who inaugurated an academic block constructed at a cost of Rs 44 crore, made the announcement while addressing a function to commemorate the 8th foundation day of the varsity. He said the State government had constituted the five-member University Review Committee under the chairmanship of Professor B K Kuthiala to look into the issues of autonomy, accountability and to improve the quality of higher education in the State.The committee has presented its report after eight months of study and interaction with more than 3,000 stakeholders, including students, Khattar said.Apart from this, mapping of the State was carried out in terms of educational facilities and it was decided to open a college for girls at every 20 kilometres, he said.Khattar said in the first event of its kind, 21 colleges were recently inaugurated using IT tools.He said the State government was endeavouring to make education employment-oriented and ensure holistic development of the youth.Under the new sports policy, 525 sports nurseries are being opened at school-level to encourage students to take up sports.Various other facilities such as gymnasiums and enhanced cash prizes are being offered as incentives for promoting sports.Reiterating his government's commitment towards ensuring equitable development of all regions of the State, particularly the backward southern region, Khattar lauded the pace of infrastructure development exhibited by the varsity.He also lauded the university for its contribution towards the socio-economic development of the surrounding villages.Khattar suggested that solar plants be installed on all buildings of the university to make it the first central educational institution to undertake such an initiative.He also announced to construct new road connecting Jant Road and gate number 2 of the university, besides installing streetlights.He also released the first journal, newsletter, blood donor directory and a book titled 'Beti Satsai' penned by Makhan Lal.