Haryana Government To Implement Pilot Scheme To Free Students From School Bags

The Haryana government would implement a new pilot scheme in 50 schools in the state for the upcoming academic session under which students will not be carrying bags and their books would be kept in schools. "The scheme will be implemented throughout the state after the success of the pilot project," Additional Chief Secretary, School Education, P K Das said here today.He said that the education department was committed towards fostering stress-free and joyful atmosphere in schools so that students may develop further interest in studies.Giving harsh punishments to children is inhuman and would not be tolerated, he added.Das said that for the last few months Saturdays were being observed as bag-free "Joyful Saturday" in schools in the state, which had received overwhelming response."Such programmes not only strengthen the teacher-student relationship, but also make the learning atmosphere stress-free," he said.He urged teachers to implement the various schemes launched by the department and said that "Pravesh Utsav" should be observed in the schools at the beginning of the academic session.Apart from this, April should be devoted to learning through play under the Class Readiness Programme, Das said.