Haryana Government Planning To Open College At Morni CM Manohar Lal Khattar said his government will explore the possibility to open a college in Morni in Panchkula district.

4 Shares EMAIL PRINT Haryana Government Planning To Open College At Morni Panchkula, Haryana: Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar yesterday said the Haryana government will explore the possibility to open a college in Morni in Panchkula district. Presiding over a meeting of district administration, the chief minister directed the officials to explore the possibility for opening a college in Morni area so as to facilitate the students of lone hill station of the state, an official spokesperson said.



He also directed the officers to hold an 'Open Darbar' of Haryana Urban Development Authority in Panchkula to promptly redress the grievances of the people.



The chief minister also reviewed the progress of forest department and directed the official concerned to make a comprehensive report about capacity of water in 170 small dams managed by forest department in the district and submit a report accordingly.



He also reviewed the progress of CM announcements of Kalka and Panchkula assemblies and directed the offices to accelerate the pace of different developmental projects.



It was informed in the meeting that out of total 1271 grievances received in the CM window, 1088 have already been redressed.



Click here for more



(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)



Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar yesterday said the Haryana government will explore the possibility to open a college in Morni in Panchkula district. Presiding over a meeting of district administration, the chief minister directed the officials to explore the possibility for opening a college in Morni area so as to facilitate the students of lone hill station of the state, an official spokesperson said.He also directed the officers to hold an 'Open Darbar' of Haryana Urban Development Authority in Panchkula to promptly redress the grievances of the people.The chief minister also reviewed the progress of forest department and directed the official concerned to make a comprehensive report about capacity of water in 170 small dams managed by forest department in the district and submit a report accordingly.He also reviewed the progress of CM announcements of Kalka and Panchkula assemblies and directed the offices to accelerate the pace of different developmental projects.It was informed in the meeting that out of total 1271 grievances received in the CM window, 1088 have already been redressed.Click here for more Education News