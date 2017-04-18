Haryana Government Passes Bill To Rename Horticulture University After Maharana Pratap

The Haryana Government has decided to name the University of Horticultural Sciences in Karnal after Rajput warrior Maharana Pratap. The Haryana Cabinet headed by chief minister Manohal Lal Khattar today approved a Bill to change the name of the Haryana State University of Horticultural Sciences, Karnal to Maharana Pratap Horticultural University, Karnal. The Foundation stone of the varsity was laid last year.Among other decisions, the state cabinet decided that the chairman of the tribunal set up under the Punjab Scheduled Roads and Controlled Areas Restriction of Unregulated Development Rules, 1965, will hold office for a term of one year instead of three years earlier. The chairman will be eligible for re-appointment for another term and members of tribunal will hold office for a period of three years or upto the age of superannuation which is earlier, an official spokesperson said.The spokesperson said that the cabinet approved a proposal to make the necessary changes.The Haryana Government also decided that all B Ed colleges will be affiliated to state universities as per the territorial jurisdiction of each university.A Bill for carrying the necessary amendments in the Chaudhary Ranbir Singh University Act, 2014 was approved by the Haryana Cabinet, the spokesman said.The universities will put in place the required infrastructure and manpower for affiliation purposes, he said. Keen on redefining urban governance, developing a vision for the sustained and balanced growth of Gurugram metropolitan area, and providing the residents quality of life and reasonable standard of living through creation of job opportunities, the Haryana Government has decided to set up Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), he said.The Cabinet accorded approval to the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) Bill, 2017. The Authority will seek to answer the growing needs of the rapidly expanding urban agglomeration Gurugram has come to be known.It aims to develop a vision for the continued, sustained and balanced growth of Gurugram metropolitan area through quality of life and reasonable standard of living provided to the residents through generation of employment opportunities besides providing integrated and coordinated planning, infrastructure development and provision of urban amenities, he said.It will also seek to provide mobility management, sustainable management of urban environment, and social, economic and industrial development, redefine urban governance and delivery structure in coordination with local authorities in the context of the emergence of Gurugram as a rapidly expanding urban agglomeration.