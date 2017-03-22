Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar Directs Private Schools To Admit Children From BPL Families

Education | Edited by | Updated: March 22, 2017 11:40 IST
New Delhi:  Manohar Lal Khattar, the Chief Minister for Haryana, yesterday said that the state education department must ensure that children from Below Poverty Line (BPL) families get admission in private schools under the Right to Education (RTE) Act. The Chief Minister said this while addressing a review meeting of the State Education Department. According a an official release, the admission to class I will be done as per provisions of the Right to Education Act, 2009, and to classes II to VIII under Rule 134A of the Haryana School Education Rules. 

Quoting the official release, Press Trust of India reported that the private schools have been directed to keep 25 percent of the seats in class I and 10 percent of the seats in class II to VIII for children who  belong to weaker sections, BPL families and disadvantaged groups.

The private schools have also been directed to display information about availability of reserved seats on their official websites. The Education department has already released the admission schedule for primary schools for the 2017-18 academic session. 

The meeting was attended by Ram Bilas Sharma, Education Minsiter, P K Das, Additional Chief Secretary School Education, and other prominent officers of the department. 

(With Inputs from Press Trust of India)

