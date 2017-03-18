Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar Announces Award For 10 Litterateurs Every Year

New Delhi: Haryana Chief Minsiter Manohar Lal Khattar yesterday said that the Haryana Granth Academy will honour 10 litterateurs every year. The awardees will also be given a cash prize of Rs. 1 lakh. The awards would be named after Pandit Deen dayal Upadhyay, Swami Vivekanand, and former deputy chief minister Mangal Sen. He also said that the cash prize given by Haryana Sahitya Academy for first prize winner will be increased from Rs. 5 Lakh to Rs. 7 Lakh and for and second prize winner will be increased from Rs. 2.5 Lakh to Rs. 5 Lakh.
These announcements were made at the inauguration ceremony of the three-day Haryana Sahitya Sangam at the Indradhanush Auditorium in Panchkula. The programme is being organized by the Information, Public Relations and Languages Department, Haryana Swarna Jayanti Celebrations Authority and sahitya academies.
According to Press Trust of India, he also said that all the publications of the Haryana Granth Academy would be digitalized as part of the Digital India programme. At the event Manohar Lal Khattar honoured 92 writers with awards of Rs. 84 Lakh. The awardees included 61 Hindi, 20 Punjabi, and 11 Urdu Litterateurs.
The chief minister also highlighted the importance of physical, mental, and intellectual development. Citing the example of Prime Minister Narendra Modi he said that the PM has introduced a new style of governance where the nation comes before personal interests. He said that if the people of the country are able to imbibe honesty and humanity, things would fall in place, and the country will progress with herculean pace. He also hailed the role of writers in development of a society.
He invoked the rich past of Haryana and said that since ancient times scholars have conducted research in Sanskrit language on the banks of Saraswati river which used to flow through the state. "It is the same land where the Rig Veda was scripted. Urdu originated in Haryana and the first literature in Punjabi was written in Hansi," he claimed.
Elaborating on the Haryana Sahitya Sangam programme, Khattar said that it was one of the best programmes under the state's Swarn Jayanti Celebrations. He said that the programme has allowed for 2,000 litteratuers, thinkers and writers to interact on a common platform.
(With Inputs from Press Trust of India)
