Haryana Board Supplementary Exam Result 2017 For Class 10 And 12 Released At Bseh.org.in Board of School Education, Haryana has released the supplementary exam result for class 10 and class 12. The supplementary exam for both the classes was conducted in July 2017.

Share EMAIL PRINT Haryana Board Supplementary Exam Result 2017 Released At Bseh.org.in New Delhi: Board of School Education, Haryana has released the supplementary exam result for class 10 and class 12. The supplementary exam for both the classes was conducted in July 2017. The results are being hosted by a third party website and candidates who appeared for their supplementary exam can check the same using their supplementary exam roll number. The result for Haryana board class 10 was announced on May 22 and class 12 exams were announced on May 17, 2017.



How to check Haryana Board Supplementary Exam Result 2017?



Step one: Go to Board of School Education, Haryana official website: www.bseh.org.in

Step two: Click on Supplementary Exam Result link on the home page.

Step three: You will be redirected to the third party website. Click on the respective result link of class 10 or class 12 result link, i.e. Senior Secondary Supplementary Examination Result (for class 12) and Secondary Supplementary Examination Result (for class 10).

Step four: Enter your registration number or name and click on submit.

Step five: View and download your result.



The updated mark sheet will be available at the respective schools shortly.



