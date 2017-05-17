Haryana Board HBSE Class 10 Result 2017 Expected On May 20 At Bseh.org HBSE is likely to declare the Class 10 results on May 20 in its official website, bseh.org.

Share EMAIL PRINT Haryana Board HBSE is expected to release class 10 results on Saturday New Delhi: Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE) is likely to declare the Class 10 results on May 20 in its official website. According to a board official, the class 10 results are expected to be released by the board two days after the release of Class 12 results. The official also told NDTV that the results are expected to be released by 10: am in the morning on May 20. Once the results are declared, the students will be able to access it from the official website, bseh.org.



The Haryana Board is expected to release the



HBSE 10 Class Result: How To Check



The students who have appeared for the class 10 or secondary or high school exam can follow these steps to check the HBSE results:



Step 1: Go to the Haryana Board, HBSE official website, bseh.org

Step 2: Click on the Class 10 results link given there

Step 3: You will be directed to a new page

Step Three: Enter your class 10 exam registration details in the next page open

Step Four: See your results after submitting the details



Haryana Board



The Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE), which is established in 1969 is the authority which conducts the Public Examinations at Secondary or High School and Senior Secondary School levels twice a year in the state of Haryana through the affiliated schools.



The board conducts examinations twice in a year for Class 8th, 10th and 12th. The first semester exams conduct in September while second semester exam conduct in the month of March.

The Results declare within 1-2 months after the exams.



