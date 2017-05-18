HBSE 12th Class Result To Be Declared Soon: Know How To Check Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE, BSEH) will declare the class 12 results or Senior Secondary Examination Resultby 4:00 PM today in the official website.

3 Shares EMAIL PRINT HBSE 12th Class Result To Be Declared Soon: Know How To Check New Delhi: Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE, BSEH) will declare the class 12 results or Senior Secondary Examination Result by 4:00 PM today in the official website. A notification posted in the official results hosts of Haryana Board HBSE has said this: "Senior Secondary Examination Result March 2017 Likely To Be Declare Today At 4:00 P.M". The board will, however, declare the class 10 results on May 20, an official told NDTV yesterday.



The candidates can follow these steps to check the HBSE Class 12 results:



Step One: Go to the Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE) official website, bseh.org



Step Two: Click on the Class 12 results link given there (Or the students can directly go to the india results



Step Three: Enter your exam registration details in the next page open



Step Four: See your results after submitting the details



Students may take a printout of the results after seeing the results. For official purposes, the students will have to get the official results marksheet from the board or the school, which will be make available for the students once the results have been declared.



In 2016, HBSE announced Secondary Examination or



Click here for more



Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE, BSEH) will declare the class 12 results or Senior Secondary Examination Result by 4:00 PM today in the official website. A notification posted in the official results hosts of Haryana Board HBSE has said this: "Senior Secondary Examination Result March 2017 Likely To Be Declare Today At 4:00 P.M". The board will, however, declare the class 10 results on May 20, an official told NDTV yesterday.The candidates can follow these steps to check the HBSE Class 12 results:Step One: Go to the Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE) official website, bseh.orgStep Two: Click on the Class 12 results link given there (Or the students can directly go to the india results link skipping the first step)Step Three: Enter your exam registration details in the next page openStep Four: See your results after submitting the detailsStudents may take a printout of the results after seeing the results. For official purposes, the students will have to get the official results marksheet from the board or the school, which will be make available for the students once the results have been declared.In 2016, HBSE announced Secondary Examination or Class 10 result on May 22. Students may wait for more updates from the board.Click here for more Education News