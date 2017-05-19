Haryana Board HBSE 10 Class Result 2017 To Be Declared Tomorrow Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE) will declare the Class 10 or secondary examination results on May 20 in its official website.

Haryana Board HBSE 10 Class Result 2017 To Be Declared Tomorrow New Delhi: Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE) will declare the Class 10 or secondary examination results on May 20 in its official website. According to a board official, the HBSE will release the class 10 results by 4:00 pm in the evening tomorrow. The Haryana Board released the senior secondary examination or class 12 results yesterday. The students can check their results in the official website, bseh.org once it has been declared.



An official had earlier confirmed to NDTV that the class 10 results will be released by the board two days after the release of Class 12 results.



HBSE 10 Class Result: How To Check



The students who have appeared for the class 10 or secondary or high school exam can follow these steps to check the HBSE results:



Step One: Go to the Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE) official website, bseh.org

Step Two: Click on the Class 10 or Secondary school results link given there

Step Three: You will be directed to a new page of India Results

Step Four: Enter your class 10 exam registration details in the next page open

Step Five: See your results after submitting the details



HBSE 12 Class Result



Haryana Board class 12 results which was declared yesterday, overall 64.5 per cent students passed, continuing the trends, girls have outshone boys in the performance.



This year's results percentage is slightly better than the last year's 62.40 per cent.



According to PTI, a total of 73.44 per cent girl students qualified for higher education as compared to 57.58 per cent boys, a spokesman of the Board said.



The board also said that, a total of 2,10,867 students took the class 12th examination, out of which 1,36,008 cleared it. As many as 42,245 students have received compartment and 30,966 failed.



The pass percentage of government schools, was 65.57 per cent, while that of government-aided schools 66.38 per cent and interestingly, the pass percentage of private schools was behind the government schools at 63.16 per cent.



Haryana Board



The Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE), which is established in 1969 is the authority which conducts the Public Examinations at Secondary or High School and Senior Secondary School levels twice a year in the state of Haryana through the affiliated schools.









