Haryana Agricultural University Develops High Yielding Variety Of Fababean

Scientists of Haryana Agricultural University (HAU) here have developed a new variety of Fababean, commonly called Bakla. The new variety HFB-1 is high yielding and also has high nutritional quality. Stating this here today, HAU vice chancellor K P Singh said that the Central Plant Variety Release Committee has released and notified this variety for cultivation in plain zone comprising Haryana, Punjab, Delhi, Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. According to Singh, the variety HFB-1 has been found superior to National Check variety Vikrant in seed yield.At Hisar, HFB-1 recorded mean seed yield of 43.50 q/ha compared to 35.60 q/ha of Vikrant, whereas at the national level, the mean seed yield of HFB-1 was found to be 22.87 q/ha as against 20.70 q/ha of Vikrant.He said that as far as nutritional quality of HFB-1 variety is concerned, it is rich in protein (25.3 per cent) fibre content and plant nutrients.It also contains levo-dopa, a precursor of neuro- chemicals in brain such as dopamine, epinephrine. Besides, it is also a good source of vitamins and minerals, he said, adding it enriches soil by fixing atmospheric nitrogen.He said it can be consumed by human beings as dal and vegetable and fed to animals as fodder and concentrate. Enumerating other characteristics of HFB-1 variety, he said that it is resistant to major diseases and insect-pests and tolerant to lodging, pod shattering and climatic stresses. This variety of Fababean has been developed by J S Hooda and I S Yadav in collaboration with M K Deen -- all scientists in Medicinal, Aromotic and Potential Crops Section of the university.Meanwhile, Dr S K Sethi, Director of Research, said that HFB-1 is a mid maturing variety suitable for irrigated and timely sown conditions.The best period of its sowing is the first fortnight of October and it would require 100 kg of seed per hectare for sowing, he said.