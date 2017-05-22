GUJCET 2017 Results To Be Published Tomorrow At Gseb.org

New Delhi: Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) will be declare the result of Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) tomorrow in the official website of the board. The results of GUCET 2017 will go online by 8:00 am in the morning and the results will be available in the official website gseb.org from then. A press release from the board said that the mark sheets will be distributed at the district's distribution centres from 10 am to 4 pm tomorrow.
The board is expected to release the GUJCET 2017 results of more than 2.6 lakh students. The GUJCET exam was conducted in May 12 this year.
Gujarat board released the class 12 science stream results on May 11.
Gujarat Board conducted the GUJCET 2017 for admission to degree engineering and degree and diploma pharmacy courses for both medical and non medical streams in the state, reported IE.
Gujarat Board GSHSEB Class 12 Science Results
The results have been made available in the official website of the board.
The result has been declared for a total of 138727 candidates who had appeared for the same. 141984 candidates had however registered for the exam. The overall pass percentage is 81.89. Taking district wise performance into consideration, the highest percentage of qualified candidates has been recorded at Botad and the least at Chhota Udepur.
