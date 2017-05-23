GUJCET 2017 Results Declared, Check Now At Gseb.org Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) has declared the result of Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) in the official website of the board.

GUJCET 2017 Results Declared, Check Now At Gseb.org New Delhi: Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) has declared the result of Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) in the official website of the board. The results of GUCET 2017 is available in the official website now and the students can access it by login in to the the official website, gseb.org. A press release from the board had yesterday said that the mark sheets will be distributed at the district's distribution centres from 10 am to 4 pm today.



The board has released the GUJCET 2017 results of more than 2.6 lakh students. The GUJCET exam was conducted on May 12 this year.



Gujarat board released the class 12 science stream results on May 11.



Gujarat Board conducted the



Apart from the Gujarat Board official results website, the GUJCET results are also available at alternate websites like www.examresults.net.



GUJCET 2017 Results: How To Check



The students who are waiting for the GUJCET results can follow these steps by step guide to check their results:



Step One: Go to Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board website, gseb.org

Step Two: (Click on the results of it is directed to the GUJCET page) Click on the GUJCET results link

Step Three: Enter your registration details in the space given there

Step Four: See your results after submitting it.



Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board will declared the class 10 SSC results on May 29.



Education News



