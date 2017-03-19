Gujarat University (GU) Bachelor of Commerce (BCom) Results Declared; Check Now

New Delhi: Gujarat University has declared the results of Bachelor of Commerce (BCom) Semester 1 examination which was conducted on last December. The results of the students who have appeared in the exam is available in the official website of Gujarat University, and the students who have appeared in the examination can check their BCom results there entering the required details.
Meanwhile, Ahmadabad Mirror reported that the results show a downward spiral of the reputation of Gujarat University. According to that report only 26% of the students attended the exam were successful. The condition of the external students was more dismal, only 14.93% were successful in the exam.
Gujarat University (GU) Bachelor of Commerce (BCom) Results: How To Check
Candidates who wants to check the results of Gujarat University (GU) Bachelor of Commerce (BCom) exam conducted on last December can follow these steps:
Step 1:
Go to the official website of Gujarat University
Step 2:
Click on the Results tab there
Step 3:
Select Exam Name, Enter Seat No.
Step 4:
See your results
Click here for more Education News