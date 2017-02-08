Gujarat Technological University Declares Result For BPH 7th Semester And BE 4th Semester Exams

EMAIL PRINT GTU BPH and BE Semester Result New Delhi: Gujarat Technological University, popularly known as GTU, yesterday declared semester exams results for B.Pharm. on its official website. The result for B.Pharm. comes close on the heels of BE results which were declared a day earlier. The results have been declared for BPH Semester VII and BE IV Semester exams held in December 2016. Candidates are advised to check their result and apply for re-check or re-assessment online in case of any discrepancy.



The last date to apply for re-check or re-assessment of grades online for BE students is February 08 and for B.Pharm. students is February 09. Institutes and colleges affiliated with GTU can apply for re-check or re-assessment for the BE results till February 10 and B.Pharm. results till February 11, 2017.



Candidates who appeared for the BPH 7th semester exam or BE 4th semester exam in December can check their result by following the steps given below:



Step one: Visit the official website for GTU Results: old.gtu.ac.in/Results.asp



Step two: Click on the respective links for BPH and BE. The links for BPH Regular and BPH Remedial are separate. Make sure to click on the right link.



Step three: In the new window enter your enrollment number or seat number and the code given for verification.



Step four: Click on the search button and view your result.



GTU began declaring results for both regular and remedial semester exams conducted in December 2016 in the last week of January. The University is expected to declare the result for the rest of the courses in the upcoming week. Keep checking on this space for latest updates.



