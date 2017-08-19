Gujarat NEET 2017: ACPUGMEC To Publish 2nd Round Allotment Results Today For MBBS Admissions @ Medguj.nic.in Admission Committee for Professional Undergraduate Medical Education Courses (ACPUGMECJ) Government of Gujarat has notified recently that the seat allotment results of second round of NEET based medical and dental counselling will be published on August 19.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT Gujarat NEET 2017: ACPUGMEC To Release 2nd Round Allotment Results Today @ Medguj.nic.in New Delhi: Admission Committee for Professional Undergraduate Medical Education Courses (ACPUGMECJ) Government of Gujarat has notified recently that the seat allotment results of second round of NEET based medical and dental counselling will be published on August 19. All the candidates who are eligible for the admission for medical and dental and included in the NEET-UG-2017 based merit list of ACPUGMEC, may check the allotment results on the official website today. Meanwhile, parents of both Gujarati-medium students and English medium students continued their protests in the state.



The students were given chance for online choice filling for second round from August 14 to August 17. According to the schedule the display of seat allotment will be done on August 19. Reporting and document submission at selected help centers (mentioned as below) after payment of fees will be done from August 21 to August 23.



Detailed information about Gujarat medical admission process is available on website www.medadmgujarat.org.



The candidates may visit this website frequently for updated information by the admission committee.



All the candidates who are allotted a seat in the



1. AMC Met Medicai College, Ahmedabad

2. B J Medical College, Ahmedabad

3. U. Shah Medical College, Surendranagar

4. GMERS Medical Coilege, Gandhinagar

5. GMERS Medical College, Gotri, Vadodara

6. MERS Medicai College, Himmatnagar

7. GMERS Medical College, Funagadh

8. GMERS Medical College, Patan

9. GMERS Medical College, Sola, Ahmedabad

10. GMERS Medical College, Vadnagar

11. GMERS Medical College, Valsad

12. Govt. Medical College, Baroda

13. Govt. Medical College, Bhavnagar

14. Govt. Medical College, Surat

15. Gujarat Adani Institute of Medical Sciences, Bhui

16. M. P. Shah Govt. Medical Coliege, Jamnagar

17. P. D. U. Medical College, Rajkot

18. Pramukh Swami Medical College, Karamsad

19. Smt.'NHL Municipal Medical College, Ahmedabad

20. Surat Municipal Medical College, Surat

21. GCS Medical College & research Institute, Ahmedabad



According to reports emerged in some sections of media, Gujarat government may come out with an ordinance soon on the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) based medical admissions.



