Gujarat Class 12th Result Date Announced, Check At Gseb.org GSEB will announce the Class 12 result for science stream on 11 May.

Share EMAIL PRINT Gujarat Class 12 Science Stream Result On 11 May 2017 New Delhi: Gujarat Class 12 Science Stream result date has been announced by Gujarat Secondary And Higher Secondary Education Board, Gandhinagar (GSEB). The Board has recently released an update mentioning about the result release date. According to the Board update, students who had appeared for the Class 12th exam in the Science stream can expect the result on 11 May 2017. Result will be available on the official website of the Board at gseb.org after 10.00 am.



Also Read: How to check the result online



Last year the Board had announced the GSEB 12th science result on 17 May. While the overall pass percentage was 79.03 per cent, it was reported to be lower than its previous year performance. Considering the update given by the Board, it can be ascertained that the Board will declaring the result earlier this year. GSEB 12th Science Result 2017 Update

Students are suggested to save a copy of the result (and take the printout of the same, if possible) for future reference.



Apart from the official website, results will also be available at http://results.nic.in or results.gov.in.



After result declaration, the Board may immediately start the revaluation process; therefore students who will then opt for it can apply for it at the earliest.



Click here for more



Gujarat Class 12 Science Stream result date has been announced by Gujarat Secondary And Higher Secondary Education Board, Gandhinagar (GSEB). The Board has recently released an update mentioning about the result release date. According to the Board update, students who had appeared for the Class 12th exam in the Science stream can expect the result on 11 May 2017. Result will be available on the official website of the Board at gseb.org after 10.00 am.Last year the Board had announced the GSEB 12th science result on 17 May. While the overall pass percentage was 79.03 per cent, it was reported to be lower than its previous year performance. Considering the update given by the Board, it can be ascertained that the Board will declaring the result earlier this year.Students are suggested to save a copy of the result (and take the printout of the same, if possible) for future reference.Apart from the official website, results will also be available at http://results.nic.in or results.gov.in.After result declaration, the Board may immediately start the revaluation process; therefore students who will then opt for it can apply for it at the earliest.Click here for more Education News