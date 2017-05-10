Gujarat Class 12th Result Date Announced, Check At Gseb.org

Also Read: How to check the result online
Last year the Board had announced the GSEB 12th science result on 17 May. While the overall pass percentage was 79.03 per cent, it was reported to be lower than its previous year performance. Considering the update given by the Board, it can be ascertained that the Board will declaring the result earlier this year.
Students are suggested to save a copy of the result (and take the printout of the same, if possible) for future reference.
Apart from the official website, results will also be available at http://results.nic.in or results.gov.in.
After result declaration, the Board may immediately start the revaluation process; therefore students who will then opt for it can apply for it at the earliest.
