Gujarat Board HSC Result 2017 For Science Stream Likely To Be Declared Tomorrow Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board is expected to declare the class 12 board exam result for science stream tomorrow.

Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board is expected to declare the class 12 board exam result for science stream tomorrow. A board source confirmed to us that the Gujarat board HSC Science result will be published tomorrow (May 6) at 4.30 pm. The result for other streams would follow eventually. The result will be declared on the board's official website. More than 5 lakh candidates had registered for the Class 12 board exam this year, out of which about 1.4 lakh students had registered for the science stream. Students who appeared for the science stream board exm can check their result using their exam roll number.



The exam for science stream students for class 12 ended on March 27. This year the result is being declared a little earlier than previous year. Students from other streams don't need to panic as their result would be declared soon enough. After result declaration, the board will open window for revaluation and supplementary exam application. Students who are not satisfied with their result should keep a track of these developments on the official website.



The class 12 board result for Gujarat State Board exam would be another one in a string of 10+2 or intermediate results by state boards. Yesterday the result for Kerala SSLC was declared. Earlier, states like Chhattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh too declared result for class 12 board exam.



The declaration of class 12 board exam can be linked to the tentative beginning of admission process in under graduate courses at various universities.



