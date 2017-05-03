Gujarat Board GSHSEB HSC 12th Class Science Result 2017 Likely To Be Declared Tomorrow

4 Shares EMAIL PRINT Gujarat Board GSHSEB HSC 12th Class Science Result 2017 Likely To Be Declared Tomorrow New Delhi: The GSHSEB HSC / Class 12 Science results are expected to be released tomorrow by the Gujarat of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board. The results of other HSC streams and SSC will be released later. According to a source close to Gujarat Board, there is a chance that the results will be released early in the morning. The results will be made available in the official website of the board. This year, the GSHSEB board will release the results earlier than last year.



GSHSEB declared the science stream class 12/HSC results of last year on May 17 after and last year the pass percentage was 79.03, almost 7 per cent lower than last year.



Gujarat Board GSHSEB HSC Science Result 2017: How To Check



The GSHSEB HSC Science Result 2017 will be published in the official website of the board.



The students can follow these steps to check the results of HSC Science exam 2017.



Go to the official website of the GSHSEB, gseb.org.

Click on the results link given in the page

Enter your credentials

See your results



Apart from the government/official website, the results are hosted by alternative site like, ExamResults.net. The board will also provide chance for the reverification and recounting once the results have been announced.



