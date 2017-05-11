Gujarat Board GSEB HSC 12th Class Science Result 2017 Declared; Check Now At Gseb.org GSHSEB HSC / Class 12 Science results have been declared in the official website of the Gujarat of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board.

6 Shares EMAIL PRINT New Delhi: The GSEB HSC / Class 12 Science results have been declared in the official website of the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board. The results of other HSC streams and SSC will be released later. This year, the GSEB board has released class 12 HSC science results earlier than last year, the results were released on May 17.



The results have been made available in the official website of the board.



The result has been declared for a total of 138727 candidates who had appeared for the same. 141984 candidates had however registered for the exam. The overall pass percentage is 81.89. Taking district wise performance into consideration, the highest percentage of qualified candidates has been recorded at Botad and the least at Chhota Udepur.



GSEB declared the science stream class 12/ HSC results of last year on May 17 and last year the pass percentage was 79.03, almost 7 per cent lower than last year.



Gujarat Board GSEB HSC Science Result 2017: How To Check



The students can follow these steps to check the results of HSC Science exam 2017:



Step One: Go to the official website of the GSHSEB, gseb.org.

Step Two: Click on the results link given in the page

Step Three: Enter your credentials

Step Four: See your results

Step Five: Save a copy



Apart from the government/official website, the results are hosted by alternative site like, ExamResults.net. The board will also provide chance for the re-verification and recounting once the results have been announced.



