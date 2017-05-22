Gujarat Board GSEB Class 10 SSC Results To Be Declared On May 29 A press release by Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board, Gandhinagar (GSHSEB) has said that the results for the class 10 SSC exams on May 29 at 8 am.

Share EMAIL PRINT Gujarat Board GSEB Class 10 SSC Results To Be Declared On May 29 New Delhi: Gujarat Board GSEB class 10 SSC results will be declared on May 29. A press release by Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board, Gandhinagar (GSHSEB) has said that the results for the class 10 SSC exams on May 29 at 8 am. The results will be available at the official website of Gujarat Board, gbse.org. The students who have appeared for the class 10 or SSC exam will be able to check their results once it is declared on May 29.



Gujarat Board declared the



Another update from the Gujarat Board said that the board will release the



GSEB class 10 SSC exams started from March 15 and ended on March 25 this year.



The board is expected to release the results of 11 Lakh candidates on May 29.



Gujarat Board GSEB Class 10 SSC Results: How to check



The students who are searching for Gujarat Board Class 10 SSC results can follow these steps:



Step One: Go to the official website of Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board, Gandhinagar (GSHSEB), gseb.org.

Step Two: Click on class 10 SSC results link

Step Three: Enter your registration details

Step Four: Submit the details

Step Five: See your results



The students can take the printout of the results after downloading it.



Apart from the Gujarat Board's official results website, alternate websites like www.examresults.net will also host the Gujarat Board Class 10 or SSC results 2017.



Click here for more





