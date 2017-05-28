Gujarat Board GSEB Class 10 SSC Results 2017 To Be Declared Tomorrow According to a press release by Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board, Gandhinagar (GSHSEB), the results for the GSEB Secondary School Certificate (SSC) class 10 exams will be declared on May 29 at 8 am.

Gujarat Board SSC class 10 results will be announced tomorrow in the official website. According to a press release by Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board, Gandhinagar (GSHSEB), the results for the GSEB Secondary School Certificate (SSC) class 10 exams will be declared on May 29 at 8 am. The



GSHSEB declared the GSEB class 12 higher secondary science stream results on May 11.



The Gujarat Board had released the Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) 2017 results on May 23. The board declared the GUJCET results on May 23 early morning.



GSEB SSC class 10 examinations started from March 15 and concluded on March 25 this year.



The board is expected to release the results of 11 Lakh candidates on May 29.



Gujarat Board GSEB Class 10 SSC Results: How to check



The board is expected to release the class 10 results on May 29 and the candidates who are searching for Gujarat Board Class 10 SSC results can follow these steps:



Step 1: Go to the official website of Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board, Gandhinagar (GSHSEB), gseb.org.

Step 2: Click on class 10 SSC results link given in the home page

Step 3: Enter your Class 10 SSC examination registration details

Step 4: Submit the details you have entered

Step 5: See your results



The students can take the printout of the results after downloading it. For the official purpose, like higher education, the student will have procure the official mark sheets distributed by the concerned authorities.



Apart from the Gujarat Board's official results website, alternate websites like www.examresults.net will also host the Gujarat Board Class 10 or SSC results 2017.



