Gujarat Board GSEB 12th Class HSC Arts, Commerce Result 2017 To Be Declared Tomorrow At Gseb.org

The Gujarat Board had also released the Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) 2017 results on May 23.



The Gujarat board is expected to release the results of a total of 5,14,965 candidates who have registered for Class 12 (general stream) exam.



Gujarat Board GSEB 12th Class HSC Arts, Commerce Result 2017: How To Check



The students can follow these steps to check the results of HSC Arts, Commerce exam 2017:



Step One: Go to the official website of the GSHSEB, gseb.org.

Step Two: Click on the results link given in the page

Step Three: Enter your seat number

Step Four: See your results

Step Five: Save a copy



Apart from the official/government website, the results are hosted by alternative site like, ExamResults.net. The board will also provide chance for the re-verification and recounting once the results have been announced.



