Gujarat Board Class 10,12 Exams To Start From Tomorrow

New Delhi:  Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) Class 10 and Class 12 exam will start tomorrow. 1.1 million students will attend the class 10 exam this year under the board while .5 million student will write class 12 exams. A total of 1.7 million students are registered for the exams in both streams. 1,507 examination centres have been set up for the students who are planning to take exams in Class X and Class IX this year.

The class 10 exam will start with first language paper, English or Gujarati. And the class 12 students will be attending Accounts, Physics in various streams. 

Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) has installed more than 60 thousand blocks and rooms with surveillance camera in schools across Gujarat, like in the previous years.

This has been done to curb unfair practices like cheating and illegal practices during the exam.

