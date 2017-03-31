Gujarat Assembly Passes Bill To Regulate Fees In Private Schools

New Delhi: Gujarat Assembly, yesterday, passed a bill which will regulate the fees charged by private schools in the state. The move was welcomed by lakhs of parents. 'The Gujarat Self Financed Schools (Regulation of Fees) Bill, 2017' was passed in the absence of opposition members from Congress who were earlier suspended by the Speaker Ramanlal Vora for creating a ruckus. The Bill will allow the state government to constitute four Fee Regulatory Committees for the four zones. The Fee Regulatory Committee will determine the fee for admission to any class or course in self-financed schools.
According to reports in Press Trust of India, the fee structure proposed in the bill for primary schools is Rs. 15000, for Secondary schools is Rs. 25000, and for higher secondary school is Rs. 270000 per annum. The Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama said that in case any school wants to charge more than the proposed fee, it will have to approach the respective fee Regulatory Committee for their zone. As per the bill, there would be four zones: north zone, central zone, Saurashtra zone and south zone.
The Minister also said that the schools which ave already collected the fee for this academic session would have to offset the excess fee taken in the next year. He said, "The committee would take into account various parameters before granting or rejecting permission to hike the fees....schools are not allowed to collect donations or capitation fees (under the bill)."
The Fee Regulatory Committee will have jurisdiction on all the private schools in the state wether affiliated to state board of CBSE or international boards. The committee would also have to power to begin an inquiry suo moto against any school which charges fee more than what is proposed.
(With Press Trust of India)
