Gauhati University Arts, Commerce Semester 2 Arrear Results Declared, Check Now @ gauhati.ac.in

Gauhati University Semester 2 Arts Commerce Result 2017: How to check
The students who are searching for the Gauhati University semester 2 arrear arts and commerce results of Batch of 2015 can be checked following these steps:
Step One: Go to the official website of Gauhati University, at gauhati.ac.in
Step Two: Go to the result tab given on the homepage - on the top
Step Three: Click on the result link you are searching for
Step Four: Enter roll code and roll number
Step Five: Submit the details
Step Six: Get the result
Gauhati University Results
The Gauhati University has declared the following results recently:
Result of TDC GU Arrear Sem 2 Arts Examination 2017 (2015 Batch)
Result of TDC GU Arrear Sem 2 Commerce Examination 2017 (2015 Batch)
Result of TDC GU Arrear Sem 2 Science Examination 2017 (2015 Batch)
Result of TDC GU Sem 4 Arts Examination 2017 (2015 Batch)
Result of TDC GU Sem 4 Commerce Examination 2017 (2015 Batch)
Result of TDC GU Sem 4 Science Examination 2017 (2015 Batch)
