Gauhati University Arts, Commerce Semester 2 Arrear Results Declared, Check Now @ gauhati.ac.in Gauhati University has declared the results of arrear semester two arts and commerce examination 2017 of 2015 batch students on the official website of the varsity.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT Gauhati University Arts, Commerce Semester 2 Arrear Results Declared, Check Now @ gauhati.ac.in New Delhi: Gauhati University has declared the results of arrear semester two arts and commerce examination 2017 of 2015 batch students on the official website of the varsity. The Gauhati University semester two arts and commerce arrear results can be retrieved online at gauhati.ac.in. Candidates of 2015 batch can check the result available online now. Gauhati University (GU) had recently declared the

Gauhati University Semester 2 Arts Commerce Result 2017: How to check

The students who are searching for the Gauhati University semester 2 arrear arts and commerce results of Batch of 2015 can be checked following these steps: Gauhati University Arts, Commerce Semester 2 Arrear Results Declared, Check Now @ gauhati.ac.in

Step One: Go to the official website of Gauhati University, at gauhati.ac.in



Step Two: Go to the result tab given on the homepage - on the top



Step Three: Click on the result link you are searching for



Step Four: Enter roll code and roll number



Step Five: Submit the details



Step Six: Get the result



Gauhati University Results



The Gauhati University has declared the following results recently:



Result of TDC GU Arrear Sem 2 Arts Examination 2017 (2015 Batch)

Result of TDC GU Arrear Sem 2 Commerce Examination 2017 (2015 Batch)

Result of TDC GU Arrear Sem 2 Science Examination 2017 (2015 Batch)

Result of TDC GU Sem 4 Arts Examination 2017 (2015 Batch)

Result of TDC GU Sem 4 Commerce Examination 2017 (2015 Batch)

Result of TDC GU Sem 4 Science Examination 2017 (2015 Batch)



Click here for more



Gauhati University has declared the results of arrear semester two arts and commerce examination 2017 of 2015 batch students on the official website of the varsity. The Gauhati University semester two arts and commerce arrear results can be retrieved online at gauhati.ac.in. Candidates of 2015 batch can check the result available online now. Gauhati University (GU) had recently declared the fourth semester result for science, arts and commerce stream.The students who are searching for the Gauhati University semester 2 arrear arts and commerce results of Batch of 2015 can be checked following these steps:Step One: Go to the official website of Gauhati University, at gauhati.ac.inStep Two: Go to the result tab given on the homepage - on the topStep Three: Click on the result link you are searching forStep Four: Enter roll code and roll numberStep Five: Submit the detailsStep Six: Get the resultThe Gauhati University has declared the following results recently:Result of TDC GU Arrear Sem 2 Arts Examination 2017 (2015 Batch)Result of TDC GU Arrear Sem 2 Commerce Examination 2017 (2015 Batch)Result of TDC GU Arrear Sem 2 Science Examination 2017 (2015 Batch)Result of TDC GU Sem 4 Arts Examination 2017 (2015 Batch)Result of TDC GU Sem 4 Commerce Examination 2017 (2015 Batch)Result of TDC GU Sem 4 Science Examination 2017 (2015 Batch)Click here for more Education News