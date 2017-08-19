Gauhati University Arts, Commerce Semester 2 Arrear Results Declared, Check Now @ gauhati.ac.in

Gauhati University has declared the results of arrear semester two arts and commerce examination 2017 of 2015 batch students on the official website of the varsity.

Education | | Updated: August 19, 2017 14:25 IST
New Delhi:  Gauhati University has declared the results of arrear semester two arts and commerce examination 2017 of 2015 batch students on the official website of the varsity. The Gauhati University semester two arts and commerce arrear results can be retrieved online at gauhati.ac.in. Candidates of 2015 batch can check the result available online now. Gauhati University (GU) had recently declared the fourth semester result for science, arts and commerce stream. 


Gauhati University Semester 2 Arts Commerce Result 2017: How to check


The students who are searching for the Gauhati University semester 2 arrear arts and commerce results of Batch of 2015 can be checked following these steps:
Step One: Go to the official website of Gauhati University, at gauhati.ac.in

Step Two: Go to the result tab given on the homepage - on the top

Step Three: Click on the result link you are searching for

Step Four: Enter roll code and roll number

Step Five: Submit the details

Step Six: Get the result

Gauhati University Results

The Gauhati University has declared the following results recently:

Result of TDC GU Arrear Sem 2 Arts Examination 2017 (2015 Batch)
Result of TDC GU Arrear Sem 2 Commerce Examination 2017 (2015 Batch) 
Result of TDC GU Arrear Sem 2 Science Examination 2017 (2015 Batch)
Result of TDC GU Sem 4 Arts Examination 2017 (2015 Batch) 
Result of TDC GU Sem 4 Commerce Examination 2017 (2015 Batch) 
Result of TDC GU Sem 4 Science Examination 2017 (2015 Batch)

