VK Sasikala's request to review her conviction and 4-year jail term for corruption rejected by Supreme Court

GTU BE Semester 2 Regular, Remedial May Exam Results Declared @ Gtu.ac.in; Check Now Gujarat Technological University (GTU) has declared the results of Bachelor of Engineering (BE) semester 2 remedial and regular exams which were conducted on May this year.

Share EMAIL PRINT GTU BE Semester 2 Regular, Remedial May Exam Results Declared @ Gtu.ac.in; Check Now New Delhi: Gujarat Technological University (GTU) has declared the results of Bachelor of Engineering (BE) semester 2 remedial and regular exams which were conducted on May this year. The results can be accessed from the GTU official website. The GTU has also released the BPH Semester 1 remedial May exam results today. For students, the online re-check or re-assess application can be submitted till August 29 while the affiliated institutes may submit the application till August 30. These dates are applicable for all the GTU BE results and



GTU May Exam Results Declared Today



GTU has declared these results today on its official website:



Result of BE SEM 2 - Regular (MAY 2017) Exam

Result of BE SEM 2 - Remedial (MAY 2017) Exam

Result of BPH SEM 1 - Remedial (MAY 2017) Exam



Gujarat Technological University (GTU)



Gujarat Technological University is a premier academic and research institution which has driven new ways of thinking since its 2007 founding, established by the Government of Gujarat vide Gujarat Act No. 20 of 2007. Today, GTU is an intellectual destination that draws inspired scholars to its campus, keeping GTU at the nexus of ideas that challenge and change the world.



GTU is a State University with 486 affiliated colleges in its fold operating across the state of Gujarat through its FIVE zones at Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Vallabh Vidyanagar, Rajkot and Surat. The University caters to the fields of Engineering, Architecture, Management, Pharmacy and Computer Science. The University has about 4,00,000 students enrolled in a large number of Diploma, Under Graduate, Post Graduate programs along with the robust Doctoral program.



Click here for more



Gujarat Technological University (GTU) has declared the results of Bachelor of Engineering (BE) semester 2 remedial and regular exams which were conducted on May this year. The results can be accessed from the GTU official website. The GTU has also released the BPH Semester 1 remedial May exam results today. For students, the online re-check or re-assess application can be submitted till August 29 while the affiliated institutes may submit the application till August 30. These dates are applicable for all the GTU BE results and BPH results declared today.GTU has declared these results today on its official website:Result of BE SEM 2 - Regular (MAY 2017) ExamResult of BE SEM 2 - Remedial (MAY 2017) ExamResult of BPH SEM 1 - Remedial (MAY 2017) ExamGujarat Technological University is a premier academic and research institution which has driven new ways of thinking since its 2007 founding, established by the Government of Gujarat vide Gujarat Act No. 20 of 2007. Today, GTU is an intellectual destination that draws inspired scholars to its campus, keeping GTU at the nexus of ideas that challenge and change the world.GTU is a State University with 486 affiliated colleges in its fold operating across the state of Gujarat through its FIVE zones at Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Vallabh Vidyanagar, Rajkot and Surat. The University caters to the fields of Engineering, Architecture, Management, Pharmacy and Computer Science. The University has about 4,00,000 students enrolled in a large number of Diploma, Under Graduate, Post Graduate programs along with the robust Doctoral program.Click here for more Education News