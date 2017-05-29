Gujarat Board GSEB SSC Class 10 Results Declared, Check Now At Gseb.org Gujarat Board SSC class 10 results have been declared in the official website. The students may able to check their GSEB SSC Class 10 results after entering their examination in the official website.

GSHSEB declared the GSEB class 12 higher secondary science stream results on May 11.



The Gujarat Board had released the Gujarat Common Entrance Test (



GSEB SSC class 10 examinations started from March 15 and concluded on March 25 this year.



The board has release the results of 11 Lakh candidates who have appeared for the SSC class 10 exam.



Gujarat Board GSEB Class 10 SSC Results: How to check



The board is expected to release the class 10 results on May 29 and the candidates who are searching for Gujarat Board Class 10 SSC results can follow these steps:



Step 1: Go to the official website of Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board, Gandhinagar (GSHSEB), gseb.org.

Step 2: Click on class 10 SSC results link given in the home page

Step 3: Enter your Class 10 SSC examination registration details

Step 4: Submit the details you have entered

Step 5: See your results



