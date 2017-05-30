Gujarat Board GSEB 12th Class HSC Arts, Commerce Result 2017 Declared At Gseb.org Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) has declared the result for Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) examination for Arts and Commerce stream today.

Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) has declared the result for Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) examination for Arts and Commerce stream today. The board has already declared the result for the science stream and with the results declared today, the board has released the complete HSC results. The result is available on the board's official website and students who appeared for the exam would need their seat number to check the result.

The board declared GSEB SSC results yesterday. Apart from this, the board declared the Class 12 HSC science stream and GUJCET results this month.



The board declared



Gujarat board HSC Result for Arts and Commerce: How to check



Step one: Go to GSHSEB official website: www.gseb.org

Step two: Click on the relevant link for HSC Arts and Commerce Semester IV result.

Step three: Enter your seat number correctly.

Step four: Submit and view your result.



The result available online is provisional and students are advised to confirm the same with original mark sheet. The board will also release the official result booklet shortly.



With this the streak of result declaration by Gujarat Board will be over as the board has already declared the result for class 10 exam and has also announced the result for GUJCET 2017. With the declaration of the result, the admission process at several universities in Gujarat will begin.



