GSEB HSC, SSC Supplementary Result 2017 Declared

Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) has declared the supplementary result of the HSC and SSC exam 2017. Candidates can get the result booklet online gseb.org. GSEB had declared the class 12th (HSC) and class 10th (SSC) result in the month of May. Candidates who had appeared for the supplementary exam, also called as purak examination, can check their individual result after a while. The Board has released result booklet, as of now, mentioning details about the number of candidates who took the exam, pass percentage, district wise performance, etc.



How to check GSEB Supplementary result 2017?

Go to the official website gseb.org

Click on the relevant link

Enter the roll number

Submit the details

Get the result



For now, candidates can download the result booklet from the website. GSEB has released three result booklets for HSC (science semester), HSC (general) and SSC purak exam.



For GSEB HSC result (arts and commerce), total of 2,81,256 students, or 56.82 per cent, passed out of 5,05,651 students who appeared for the test as both regular and repeat students.



