Group Discussions In B-Schools Admissions: 5 Tips For GD Preparation

Practice discussing various issues with friends; issues like, Demonetisaton, Trump as US president, Indian Federalism, China Vs India etc..

Write two or three paragraphs daily on issues you read or you happened to confront in your day to day life.

Make reading editorial pages of newspapers a habit.

Group Discussions (GSs) have become one of the important criteria in the selection process of Business Schools. GDs are usually not like other selection modes; here the intensity of the competition is very high as the competing candidates are placed face to face. You can emerge victorious if you plan for the process carefully. Here are some tips/ideas for the candidates who are selected for the process.To participate and to present your ideas in a GD, you need to organize your thoughts in a structural way. For this, train your mind to analyze thoughts and ideas logically.As in every forms of communication, listening is an important act in GDs too. You need to develop the patience to listen what others say attentively.This means, you have to respect the opinions of others same as it is also important to agree that people think differently. Acknowledge that, what others are presenting also valuable.You won't be able to become a different person for 10 minutes if you are not an actor; no, if you arenot a good actor. Best way to perform in a GD is to become the better self. Be natural. Your body language, your mannerisms ... everything is important.Initiation of the discussion, motivating group members to speak or encouraging on their views, converting the whole discussants into a team etc. will help you score good marks in GDs.