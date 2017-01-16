Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT 2017) Admit Cards Will Be Released Soon; Check The Details Here

Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT) is a national level entrance exam conducted by All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) every year as per the directions of Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD), Government of India. A notification in the AICTE-GPAT official website has said that the admit cards will be released soon.This test facilitates institutions to select suitable Pharmacy graduates for admission into the Master's (M.Pharm) program. The GPAT is a three hour computer based online test which is conducted in a single session.The GPAT score is accepted by all AICTE-Approved Institutions/UniversityDepartments/Constituent Colleges/Affiliated Colleges. A few scholarships and other financial assistance in the field of Pharmacy are also given on the basis of the GPAT score.Step 1 - Got to official website for GPAT 2017Step 2 - You may click on the 'Existing user' on the homepageStep 3 - Login with your registered email ID and passwordStep 4 - Click on the link to download admit card and get a print out of itThe candidates were given the chance to select up-to 3 cities in India giving order of preference towards their test city. The first choice of city will be given due consideration and weightage. However, actual allotment as per order of choice will be subject to availability of the slot in that particular city.GPAT trial test will be available on the website www.aicte-gpat.in from 15th Dec 2016 for candidates to get familiarized with the functionality and navigation of the actual Computer Based test.The GPAT 2017 will be conducted on 28th January, 2017. 29th January 2017 is a reserved day.Result declaration: To be announcedScore Card release: To be announced