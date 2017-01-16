Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT 2017) Admit Cards Released: Know How To Download

New Delhi: AICTE has released the admit cards for GPAT 2017 in the official website and the candidates who have applied for the test may download them for the website. Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT) is a national level entrance exam conducted by All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) every year as per the directions of Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD), Government of India.



How to download your GPAT 2017 Admit cards



Step 1 - Got to official website for GPAT 2017



Step 2 - You may click on the 'Existing user' on the homepage



Step 3 - Login with your registered email ID and password



Step 4 - Click on the link to download admit card and get a print out of it



GPAT 2017 Admit Cards Details



The admit card will contain the photo, name and signature of the candidate, GPAT Roll number, test date, time, reporting time at the venue, venue name, venue address and brief instructions for the candidate. Apart from the ADMIT CARD made available ONLINE on the website, the admit card will be sent to the email address provided by you.



Note: Admit Card is a mandatory requirement in order to take the test. You must bring a print out of your Admit Card to the test centre.



GPAT 2017 Exam Pattern



is more or less the same except that a candidate reads a question on a computer terminal and clicks on the correct answer, instead of reading on a paper booklet and using a pencil/pen to darken the ovals on an answer sheet. A candidate will have to take the test on a pre-assigned computer at the test venue. There will be 125 questions. The duration of test will be 180 minutes.



Test will begin at 2:30 PM on 28th Jan 2017.29th Jan 2017 is a reserved day. Candidates are required to arrive at the test centre on or before 1:00 PM for Security checks, Identity verification, and check-in.



Note: For each correct answer there are 4 marks, for each wrong answer 1 mark shall be deducted.



