Government To Upgrade 1,396 Industrial Training Institutes

As many as 1,396 government Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) in the country will be upgraded through public private partnership (PPP), the Lok Sabha was informed today. Skill Development Minister Rajiv Pratap Rudy said the Directorate General of Training under his Ministry has been making continuous efforts to improve the quality of training being offered by the ITIs functioning in the country.Rudy said during Question Hour the government was upgrading infrastructure of the ITIs through two centrally funded schemes for industrial value enhancement and upgradation of 1,396 government ITIs through PPP.The minister said a number of other steps were also being taken for upgradation of quality of training in ITIs including training and re-training of ITI instructors, prescribing new affiliation norms for ITIs for quality training, grading of ITIs to evaluate their performance and ISO 29990 certification of ITIs to raise the overall quality and standards.