Government Scholarships To SC, ST Category Students: See Pre, Post-matric List Here

EMAIL PRINT Government Scholarships To SC, ST Category Students: See Pre, Post-matric List Here New Delhi: According to a reply given by Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Mr. Vijay Sampla in a written reply in Rajya Sabha today, government of India provides Pre and Post-Matric scholarships to students belong to Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) categories. In 2014-15 fiscal year 2513972 Scheduled Caste students studying in classes IX and X availed the Pre-matric Scholarship Scheme while 2444760 was the total number of beneficiaries in 2015-16 fiscal. Under the Pre-matric Scholarship Scheme to Scheduled Tribe students studying in classes IX and X, 1234149 students availed facility in 2014-15 fiscal year and 1262068 availed the facility in 2015-16 fiscal.



In 2014-15 fiscal year, 5311595 and 2107093 Post matric Scholarships distributed to Scheduled Caste students and Scheduled Tribe students respectively.



Pre-matric Scholarships



Pre-matric Scholarships for Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) students can be availed by SC and ST students respectively, who are studying in classes IX and X in any recognized school with in the country and whose parental income from all sources does not exceed Rs. 2.00 lakh per annum. The scholarship amount under this scheme is Rs. 150/- per month for day scholars and Rs. 350/- per month for Hostellers and given for 10 months in a year.



Post Matric Scholarships



Post Matric Scholarships for SC and ST Students can be availed by SC and ST students respectively, who are studying at post matriculation or post secondary stage in any recognized institute within the country and whose parental income from all sources does not exceed Rs. 2.5 lakh per annum. Compulsory fees charged by the educational institutions are reimbursed and student beneficiaries get a scholarship amount varying between Rs. 230/- per month to Rs. 1200/- per month, depending upon the course of study is given.



