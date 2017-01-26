Government Officials In Patna To Teach School Kids 1 Hour Per Week

EMAIL PRINT Government Officials In Patna To Teach School Kids 1 Hour Per Week Patna: In a unique move, all officers in Patna district would spend one hour per week taking classes in government schools to keep a tab on their functioning. "We are going to start this on the occasion of Republic Day in Patna district. The idea is to give something back to the society," Patna District Magistrate Sanjay Kumar Agarwal said. "All the district, sub-divisional and block level officers including myself, ADMs, Circle Officers, BDOs and others will spend one hour in a week taking classes in government schools," he told PTI.



The officers would also give the students career counselling, teach them etiquette, dress sense, cleanliness, sanitation and extra curricular activity. The move would motivate children as it was seen that students listen to and follow a "visitor" seriously, said Agarwal who himself would assume the role of a teacher at Bankipore Government Girls High School in Patna on January 27.



The officers would teach the subject of their specialisation for an hour in a week in morning hours, the DM said adding later police officials will also be added to the campaign. This would do a lot of good, he said.



He said it would help improve the quality of education in schools, help officials keep a tab on infrastructure of schools and quality of mid-day meal, and ensure better attendance of students and teachers. The officers would submit reports on these issues.



Officials would also visit the area especially those homes whose students are not attending school and would take steps to ensure their attendance.



Click here for more



(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)



In a unique move, all officers in Patna district would spend one hour per week taking classes in government schools to keep a tab on their functioning. "We are going to start this on the occasion of Republic Day in Patna district. The idea is to give something back to the society," Patna District Magistrate Sanjay Kumar Agarwal said. "All the district, sub-divisional and block level officers including myself, ADMs, Circle Officers, BDOs and others will spend one hour in a week taking classes in government schools," he told PTI.The officers would also give the students career counselling, teach them etiquette, dress sense, cleanliness, sanitation and extra curricular activity. The move would motivate children as it was seen that students listen to and follow a "visitor" seriously, said Agarwal who himself would assume the role of a teacher at Bankipore Government Girls High School in Patna on January 27.The officers would teach the subject of their specialisation for an hour in a week in morning hours, the DM said adding later police officials will also be added to the campaign. This would do a lot of good, he said.He said it would help improve the quality of education in schools, help officials keep a tab on infrastructure of schools and quality of mid-day meal, and ensure better attendance of students and teachers. The officers would submit reports on these issues.Officials would also visit the area especially those homes whose students are not attending school and would take steps to ensure their attendance.Click here for more Education News