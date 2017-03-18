Government In Last Phase Of Completing Redraft Education Policy, Says Union Minister Prakash Javadekar

Prakash Javadekar, the Union Minister for Human Resource Development yesterday said that the government is in the final stage of completing its redraft education policy. He hoped that redraft education policy will be ready for release within two to three months. Prakash Javadekar relayed this information while he was speaking at the India Today Conclave 2017. He also said that the government is emphaisizing on redrafting education policy with the aim to grant complete autonomy to IIMs and focus on research and innovation.



According to Press Trust of India, he said, "We have completed our exercise and hope to release the redraft policy in two to three months. To improve the quality of education, certain earlier decisions also need a relook."



Referring to statistics he said that in India there are 270 million students enrolled from the KG level to PG level, out of which 14 million are in higher education alone. Of the 230 million in schools, 130 million go to government schools and 100 million go to private schools. Javadekar said that this is a number his ministry wants to change. He said that their aim is to improve the quality of education in government schools to such an extent that parents would withdraw their children from private schools and get them enrolled at government schools.



He added that research and innovation are other areas in which his ministry is working and is implementing new ideas like granting complete autonomy to IIMs and encouraging incubation centres and start-ups at IITs. The government would also provide scholarships to the students for research and take necessary steps to check brain drain from country.



He said that autonomy helps institutes focus on innovation and improve quality of education. He said, "Autonomy is the essence of higher education. So, all the IIMs have been given autonomy."

He also informed that the government is encouraging start-ups and has invited research proposals. He said that there are incubation centers at IITs which have received 1500 proposals out of which 200 research proposals have been shortlisted. He added that reforms in the University Grants Commission(UGC) will also be implemented this year.



(With Inputs from Press Trust of India)



