'Government Emphasis On Internal Resource Generation': AMU Vice Chancellor Appeals To Alumni For Funds

In an appeal to its alumni and well-wishers, Vice Chancellor of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) asked for their financial contribution to 'to augment and improve existing infrastructure, create new academic infrastructure with a focus on skill enhancement and job oriented relevant disciplines and to establish certain key students' facilities'.



"The University requires substantial amount of funds to realize the planned initiatives of infrastructure, academics and student facilities. The University relies on funding from government sources which now are placing emphasis on internal resource generation by the University to support and sustain the growth of the University," said the appeal.



"The Alumni and Well-wishers of AMU have played a pivotal role in not only providing constructive suggestions and guidance on betterment of academic functioning of the University but also contributed generously for creation and strengthening of Academic Infrastructure of AMU," he added.



The idea of 'generation of internal resources' to meet the growing needs of central universities rather than depending on the government funds has been advocated by various Human Resources Development ministers in last decade.



On January 2006, speaking on the closing day of the Third Conference of Central University Vice-Chancellors, then HRD Minister Kapil Sibal said, unless universities came up with alternative forms of resource mobilisation, the goals of the 21st Century would be difficult to achieve.



Current HRD Minister had also called for a meeting with Vice Chancellors of 41 Central Universities at Banaras Hindu University on 6th October 2016. The focus of the meeting with Vice Chancellors of Central Universities was actions taken and proposed for improvement of quality in education, research, internal resource generation, infrastructure, student centric initiatives, and e-governance initiatives.



