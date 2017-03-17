Goldman Sachs, ICICI, Nestle Participate In SJM School Of Management Summer Placement, Highest Stipend Offered 2.80 Lakh

New Delhi: According to a press release by Shailesh J. Mehta School of Management, IIT Bombay, the outgoing batch of 2018 has concluded the summer placements with the highest stipend being paid 2.80 lakh. It's a clear 40% increase from last year. The average stipend also increased by 27% to Rs. 1.19 lakh. More than 40 companies participated in the summer placements. The institute had set 98.3 percentile in CAT for screening candidates for this batch which has resulted in a batch of students with diverse backgrounds.
As a consequence of high standards, the batch has attracted many new recruiters and has also bagged new profiles from existing recruiters. Some of the new companies which visited the SJMSOM campus are Boehringer Ingelheim, Ocwen Financial Services, Pidilite, United Health Group and Whirlpool with profiles offered in General Management, Sales & Marketing, BFSI and Supply chain management.
Continuing its tradition of close association with the FMCG sector, 29% of the batch secured placement offers from this segment. A close second was Consulting/IT sector with 22% of the batch getting offers in this sector. Manufacturing and BFSI sectors came in third and fourth respectively followed by Healthcare and other sectors.
Participating companies from the FMCG sector were Asian Paints, BCCL, Colgate-Palmolive, Johnson & Johnson, Kimberly-Clark, Marico, Mondelez, Nestle, P&G and others which offered profiles in supply chain management, operations and IT domain. Consulting/IT companies like Accenture, Capgemini, GEP, Tata motors, and Wipro offered profiles in procurement consulting and technology consulting. Manufacturing giants including BASF, Cummins, Tata motors and Whirlpool offered profiles in operations and marketing.
Companies from BFSI sector like Fidelity Investments, Goldman Sachs, ICICI, Indus Valley Partners, Ocwen Financial Services and Yes Bank offered roles in investment management, relationship banking, risk management, corporate treasury and Business Analysis & Research. From Healthcare sector companies like Boehringer Ingleheim, Cochlear, Pharmeasy and United Health Group participated and offered profiles in Supply chain management, Strategy , Sales & Marketing and General management.
