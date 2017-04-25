Goa GBSHSE Board Class 12 Results To Be Declared On April 27

Goa GBSHSE Board Class 12 Results To Be Declared Tomorrow New Delhi: The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) will release the Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) exam - class 12 - results 2017 day after tomorrow, which is almost 2 weeks earlier than last year's results' date.



"The distribution of passing certificates cum statement of Grades/Marks of HSSC Examination will be done on 28th April 2017 from 9.30 am to 01.00 pm", said the statement.



A total number of 16901 (8739 girls and 8162 boys) candidates appeared including repeaters.



According to Board chairperson Jose Remedios Rebello, the early declaration of results has been directed by the HRD ministry which has asked all school boards across India to declare their respective class 12 results as early as possible to ensure easy calculation for IIT-JEE rankings.



The Goa HSSC exams were conducted from March 1 to March 22, 2017 for nearly 18,000 for general streams students of commerce, science, arts and the vocational streams.



In vocational stream, the exam started with English Communication Skills paper from March 3 and ended March 16.



In the general stream, the Practical Examination commenced from February 8 and in the vocational stream, the Audit for regular students commence from February 7.



Last year, the HSSC Examination was conducted from 29th February, 2016 to 22nd March, 2016 at 16 examination centres throughout the state and the board declared the results on result on 12 May, 2016.



GBSHSE Results 2017: How To Check



Goa GBSHSE class 12 students can check their results on the official website of the board, which is - www.goaresults.nic.in or www.gbshse.gov.in by login in with their registration credentials. Apart from the official Goa board websites, Goa HSSC results 2017 would also be available on alternate websites such as www.examresults.net/goa/.









